Why January window and late deals can give Wolves fans optimism and 'small positive' for the future
Wolves made two late moves in the transfer market - and landed one of the Championship's most prolific goalscorers in recent times.
By Jonny Drury
Published
With Wolves set to be relegated to the Championship at the end of the season - it was going to be interesting to see how the club were going to go about their winter window business.
Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes arrived - while a handful of players exited Molineux.
On the new episode of the E&S Wolves podcast, Jonny Drury and Liam Keen looked at the business and debated whether the transfer moves can be seen as a positive for the future and give optimism to Wolves fans that the club can get it right next season.