Who is out of contract at Wolves this summer - ahead of a key and crucial window for Rob Edwards' strugglers

Rob Edwards was able to add Angel Gomes and Adam Armstrong in the transfer window - while Jorgen Strand Larsen moved on in a £43m deal to Crystal Palace.

Edwards knows what he now has to work with for the rest of the season.

Come the summer transfer window, it is expected there will be a mass exodus from Wolves with the club set to be competing in the Championship next season.

But alongside that, what is the state of play with out of contract players?

Matt Doherty

Wolves will head into the Championship with only one player who is out of contract, and that will be the fan favourite Doherty.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign - and it will be interesting to see how Wolves look at the situation.

Iwan Morgan tackles Matt Doherty during the FA Cup 3rd round game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town at Molineux on 10th January 2026

Doherty is a seasoned campaigner - and Wolves may well feel that he can stay around an aid them in a fight to win promotion at the first opportunity.

2027 and 2028

In the following years, there are a handful of other players who will see their contracts expire.

Jose Sa is out of contract in 2027 with the option of another year - but there is a possibility that he will move on this summer given the fact Wolves have already had interest in their number one.

Back up goalkeeper Dan Bentley is also out of contract in 2027 - and the club have an option to extend in their favour.

Moving on to the following year, there are more players whose deals are up - but it is highly likely the majority of them won't be around by then.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Hwang Hee-chan, Santi Bueno, Hugo Bueno, Sam Johnstone and young striker Nathan Fraser are all out of contract in the summer of 2028.