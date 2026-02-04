Shifnal Town beaten in the league for the first time this season - women's football round-up

Shifnal are now five points off the pace in the West Midlands Women's League Premier Division - though they still hold three games in hand.

But they will need to bounce back quickly from a 4-1 reverse at second-placed Lye, who remain unbeaten this season.

Tayler Davies was on target for Shifnal, but goals from Natasha Baptiste (two), Chloe Handy and Sian Johnson eased Lye to victory.

Shrewsbury Town remain in mid-table after going down 2-0 at home to leaders Redditch Borough.

The two Shropshire sides go head-to-head at the Acoustafoam Stadium this Sunday - the first of two derbies in the space of four weeks.

In West Midlands One North, Telford Town lost 4-1 at table-topping Lichfield City, despite a goal for Libby White.

AFC Telford United hit the goal trail in the Tom Farmer Shropshire Women's Challenge Cup as they scored 18 without reply against Newport.

Lottie Williams got five of those, with Shannon McShane hitting a hat-trick and Lauren James, Jemma Smith and Sasha Woodhouse each bagging a brace.

Ella Green, Olivia Green, Holly Nicholson and Abbie Norry were also on target.

Bucks host Lichfield in West Midlands One North action this weekend, while Telford Town host Chasetown.

The New Saints were 8-0 victors at Pontypridd United in the Adran Welsh Premier League, with Chantelle Teare and Caitlin Chapman each bagging a brace.

Lauren Dunkerley and Kayleigh Baker also scored, while their tally was helped by two own goals.

Saints travel to Cardiff City in the Bute Energy Welsh Cup this weekend.

In the Shropshire League Premier Division, Allscott Heath Development picked up their first win of the season - 3-1 at Prees United to move off the bottom of the table and above their winless hosts.

Sophie Breeze (two) and Francesca Roelake were on target for Allscott, while Charley Barlow scored Prees' goal.

Taylor Wright hit a hat-trick as Dawley Town Lionesses were 6-1 victors at Albrighton.

Danielle Rhodes got things under way with a brace, while Mollie Edwards finished the scoring after Emma Jordan had pulled one back.

The matches between Worthern Juniors and Shropshire Lions was postponed, as were two Premier Cup semi-final ties - Ellesmere Rangers v Broseley and Shawbury United v Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Allscott Heath conceded their match to Stone Old Alleynians in the group stage of the Staffordshire League Vase.