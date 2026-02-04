Seven signings, youth, and a new direction: Shrewsbury Town's January transfer window

The transfer window offered Salop a much-needed chance to strengthen the squad in their fight for League Two survival, adding youth, experience, depth, and new competition for places. Yet the biggest shake-up came with the managerial change.

Former boss Michael Appleton entered the window eager to act quickly, particularly in attacking areas, and made no secret of his desire to get business done early.

He quickly added Iwan Morgan and Trey Ogunsuyi. Morgan impressed on his home debut but has yet to replicate that impact, though he has looked bright overall. Ogunsuyi, meanwhile, has shown commitment and energy off the ball but has struggled to test the goal.

Brentford-loanee Iwan Morgan

On New Year's Day, Appleton could only name four outfield substitutes, highlighting the need for depth. Since then, the squad has been strengthened, and bench options look stronger - a significant boost.

Sam Stubbs and Mal Benning, previously frozen out and seemingly set for exits, returned under the new management. Both showed little sign of rust as they helped earn a point against Barnet, their return almost feeling like two new signings in themselves.