More new competitions open to bowlers this year

Hot on the heels of details of summer promotions at Shifnal and Bridgewater in Whitchurch, the wraps are off another new event at Wellington’s Bayley Club and the return of the Sinclair Open.

That has 64 places at £20 with qualifiers at the Ketley club on Saturday nights from July 11 and a finals night on August 15 from 5.30pm to play for a £500 first prize, entries to Sinclair stalwart Stuart Church (07877 857721).

Near neighbours Bayley will host a Family Doubles on Monday, May 4, in honour of late club secretary John Hughes for 32 related or long term partner pairs at £10 each.

Promoter Rob Burroughs said: “I’m proud to announce this new family doubles which has taken place in some other guises before but I’m hoping this will become an annual fun competition on the first bank holiday Monday of May.”

Meanwhile, the Edgmond Winter Shield on Saturday, February 28, is already full, all 32 places having been snapped up and names on the reserve list.

Highley League

The prospect of huge changes seems unlikely for a Shropshire bowls league that has been rock solid for the past three years.

Two divisions catering for 21 teams is the norm for the Highley League, which is counting down to is 2026 AGM on Tuesday, February 24, at Bridgnorth BC (7.30pm).

But there is a pressing deadline before that in the Tuesday evening league that has seen its eight-a-side fixtures dominated by Highley A in recent seasons.

“Any proposals for rule changes need to be lodged with the secretary (Lesley Burnside) by midnight on Tuesday, February 10,” said league chairman and fixture secretary John Palmer.

District Winter League

The only team that stands even the slightest chance of catching Chirk in the District Winter Bowling League in Whitchurch desperately needs a big win tonight.

A Crewe squad that includes Shropshire title winners Martin Lloyd and nephew Ben Hinton has three games in hand on the reigning champions and runaway leaders going into this evening’s clash with Malpas Sports.

But only maximum 10-0 victories will do now for Crewe after Chirk pulled 33 points clear of second-placed Archibald Worthington thanks to a 7-3 (111-75 on aggregate) success over District.

Singles averages leader Andy Armstrong won again and there were three single-figure cards to pile even more pressure on AWC, who are due to face Woore on Friday on the front green.