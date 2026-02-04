Shropshire Star
Key Jhon Arias update and state of play amid Brazilian interest in £15m Wolves summer signing

Jhon Arias was one Wolves player linked with a swift January exit - having only arrived at the club back in the summer.

By Jonny Drury
Published

The Columbia international arrived at Molineux back in the summer in a £15m deal from Fluminense.

Arias struggled for form earlier in the season amid Wolves' struggles - however since the arrival of Rob Edwards, he found himself playing a key role in the side.