Key Jhon Arias update and state of play amid Brazilian interest in £15m Wolves summer signing
Jhon Arias was one Wolves player linked with a swift January exit - having only arrived at the club back in the summer.
By Jonny Drury
The Columbia international arrived at Molineux back in the summer in a £15m deal from Fluminense.
Arias struggled for form earlier in the season amid Wolves' struggles - however since the arrival of Rob Edwards, he found himself playing a key role in the side.