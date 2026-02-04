"He’s a signing for the long term" - Wolves boss' verdict on deadline day addition

The Englishman became Edwards' first signing as Wolves boss after making a deadline day switch from Southampton, with many highlighting Armstrong's strengths in the Championship amid Wolves' expected relegation.

Edwards did not address the prospect of dropping down to the second tier, but did admit Armstrong was a signing with the future in mind as he signed a three-and-a-half year contract.

The head coach said: “With Adam, he’s a signing for the long term.

"I want to stress that he was really keen to come and join Wolves and wants to play for Wolves. I want everyone to really get behind him and show him that love really early on, because he had other options.

"He's a sought-after player, and he's obviously been having a fantastic season at Southampton, so it’s a really good day for the club getting him in.”

Edwards came up against Armstrong when Southampton and Middlesbrough played each other earlier this season, but they will now work together at Wolves as Armstrong replaces the sold Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Edwards added: “I’m really pleased. He’s someone I've admired for a long, long time.

"He's a really good footballer, a goal threat and a goal scorer. I've been unlucky enough to go up against him a few times as a manager, so I've seen him up close and personal. Earlier this season, Middlesbrough against Southampton, I felt he was the best player on the pitch that day. I thought was really, really good.

“I think he'll work incredibly hard for the team. He's very good from with his work rate, but like everyone these days, all players have got to be able to work incredibly hard and be able to press the right way, and work for the team. He does all those things – they come naturally to him.”

One of the key things for the head coach was Armstrong's desire to make the move to Wolves, as they completed a deal rising to £9million.

“He's really hungry and wants to be here," Edwards said.

"I've been maintaining that all month, that we want people who want to be here, who we think can affect us now and going forward as well, and he's certainly one of those people. He's really excited to be here.

"This is going to be good for both of us. I'm really looking forward to working with him. Paul Trollope worked with him earlier in the season at Southampton, and speaks really, really highly of him.

“He's a competitor, he's got that bit of something about him that we need now. He’s got great experience in England as well and it gives some real clarity for people to see the direction that we want to try and go.”