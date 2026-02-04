Fan column: Wolves' sale of Jorgen Strand Larsen right for all parties

If the figures quoted are accurate, the departure of Jorgen Strand Larsen signifies an exceptional transaction in favour of Wolves.

His contribution to our survival last season should in no way be overlooked; 14 Premier League goals in a struggling team meant that he completely fulfilled the role he was purchased to provide.

His partnership with Matheus Cunha absolutely pivotal to Wolves comfortably avoiding a flirtation with relegation. Cunha’s departure and the blocking of a pre-season move to Newcastle conspired to see a drastically reduced input this season.