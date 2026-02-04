Diogo Jota inducted into the Wolves Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame, which is run independently by a committee, and includes legendary striker John Richards, moved swiftly following Diogo’s tragic death in July to ensure the Portuguese would be inducted as soon as possible.

Inductions into the most coveted part of Wolves Museum are typically the result of detailed discussions over many weeks or months, but in this case, the decision was unanimous. This was a reflection of the overwhelming emotion felt by supporters and the wider football community, and the remarkable legacy Diogo left in Old Gold.

At a small ceremony inside the Wolves Museum this week, Richards was joined by members of the committee to formally induct Diogo into the Hall of Fame, with the club vice-chairman bearing the responsibility of hanging his fellow former player’s portrait into the gallery of inductees.

Richard Green and John Richards hang Diogo Jota's portrait in the Wolves Hall of Fame

Following the induction, Richards said: “We are all very proud to have inducted Diogo into the Wolves Hall of Fame on behalf of the club and the supporters.

“For us, it was a decision that was heartbreaking, but easy to make. Following the outpouring of grief and love from the supporters and the club itself after the accident in July last year, we acted quickly as a club and a Hall of Fame committee to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

“We’ve been very proud to have been able to do this, and hope that in some way, it gives the family and his friends comfort in knowing that all his achievements for Wolverhampton Wanderers and his memory will forever be remembered here at Molineux.”

Not only will Diogo’s portrait permanently hang among the other remarkable players of Wolves past in the Hall of Fame suite, but Wolves Museum is also currently housing a dedicated memorial to the forward, featuring shirts, scarves and messages which were left by supporters outside the stadium following his passing.

John Richards hangs Diogo Jota's portrait in the Wolves Hall of Fame

In the weeks following Diogo’s passing, staff carefully removed and preserved several items from the tribute area to protect them from damage, and set about producing a large-scale, permanent tribute, which can be seen inside the museum.

Richards added: “It’s important we honour Diogo because of the impact he had at the football club. He was only with us for three seasons, but the fans really took to him. He then went on to Liverpool and showed everybody what a brilliant player was.

“In the time he was here, he contributed a lot to Wolverhampton and to the club, which is why he’s so fondly remembered. But it wasn’t just for his footballing achievements. Since his tragic passing, everyone I have spoken to at the club, from the tea ladies to the management, they’ve all said what a lovely man Diogo was.

“He was very sociable, very charming, very polite, always wanting to help, and that’s the mark of a true person and this makes it all the more satisfying that we were able to induct him into the Hall of Fame.”