Wolves Fans' Verdict v Bournemouth: A deflating defeat

Clive Smith

Disappointing and deflating. Not again I hear you say, but that's what the feeling was like walking up Waterloo Road at 5pm.

It could have been different though. The opening 30 minutes was a pretty good watch. We played some nice passes in the channels, getting the ball from back to front quickly. It made for a good tempo whether the passing was to feet or long and in the air. Our only 'reward' was a disallowed goal for offside.

Not all of our passes hit their target however, but, with Gomes and Andre on fast forward, we were usually able to retrieve the ball before any harm was done. That was until Andre lost the ball and, quick as a flash, we were a goal behind. If only we had that level of sharpness in our locker.

From then on, although there was loads of crosses and loads of shots we were not able to get back in the game.

Nothing seems to come easy to us this season.

The game is played over 90 minutes not 30 but by then we'd played our best part of the game. When we turned the ball over Bournemouth counter attacked very quickly. They managed to stop us playing through the middle and using H.Bueno and Rodrigo down the flanks was not as productive. With them both tiring during the second half,

Hwang's first touch often missing his intended target and Mane again finding space hard to come by we struggled to get a foothold in the game despite ample possession. Lots of that possession was in our own third however where we found playing out from the back extremely difficult.