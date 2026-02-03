The New Saints legend Adrian Cieslewicz calls time on more than a decade of success at Park Hall

The veteran winger, 35, called time on 12 trophy-laden years at Park Hall where Cieslewicz has enjoyed glittering success.

The Pole won nine Cymru Premier titles with the dominant Saints, alongside six victories in both the Welsh Cup and Welsh League Cup. He made 380 appearances and scored 98 goals.

Cieslewicz, a former Manchester City academy winger who checked into the north west from the Faroe Islands, enjoyed five years at Wrexham where he scored 47 goals in 146 games for the Red Dragons before a short stint at Kidderminster Harriers.

He returned to the Faroe Islands - where his family had moved when the attacker was eight - and their most successful club B36 Tórshavn, but that brief stint paved the way for a successful decision to switch to Oswestry and the Saints under Craig Harrison.

Cieslewicz was a crucial part of an all-conquering TNS side and regularly contributed goals and assists as the Saints clocked up silverware.

He continued to represent the club following a harrowing injury in August 2016, where the winger fractured his skull in a win against Llandudno. He has since played with protective headgear.



He returned double-figures for goals from out wide in his first three seasons, as well as more recently in 2023/24.

Cielsewicz departed the Park Hall leaders, with Harrison back at the helm, on deadline day on Monday having been reduced to a bit-part role in recent season.

He has joined top flight 'group A' rivals Caernarfon, who are fourth in the division's top half after the mid-season split.

TNS chairman Mike Harris said: “Ciss’ contribution to The New Saints cannot be overstated. To serve the club with such consistency and distinction over such a long period is remarkable, and he leaves as a true legend of this football club.

“On behalf of everyone associated with TNS, I’d like to thank Ciss for his loyalty, professionalism and incredible commitment, and wish him every success at Caernarfon.”

Head coach Harrison added: “I signed Ciss during my first spell at the club over ten years ago, and he has been nothing short of outstanding both on and off the pitch in representing The New Saints."

Cieslewicz was not the only exit from the Oswestry club on deadline day, as former Shrewsbury Town winger Josh Daniels returned to his native Northern Ireland to join Belfast side Glentoran after three-and-a-half years.

Another ex-Shrewsbury man, defender Kade Craig, also left the club.