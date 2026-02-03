Liam Keen comment: Tricky transfer window comes to a close with Wolves given chance to avoid embarrassment by May

Rob Edwards was unable to have an instant impact on results and with Wolves likely to be relegated, splashing the cash now may have been unwise when they are expecting a big turnover of players in the summer.

Performances and results improved but Wolves have never been able to get themselves back in the mix for survival and a cautious approach to this window is likely to be warranted.

In addition, attracting the right kind of players now would have been a difficult task, while there was ongoing interest in plenty of their best players.

For Wolves to have made good money on Jorgen Strand Larsen, keep their other star players and freshen the squad up with two additions and sending some out on loan, is pretty much the most they could have done in the situation.

The time taken to sign Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes was frustrating, although the club did need to move some players on first.

Ki-Jana Hoever headed out on loan to Sheffield United, which was the right move considering he did little to prove he was up to Premier League standard.

He was quickly followed by Marshall Munetsi, who departed on loan to Paris FC, before Fer Lopez then returned to his former club Celta Vigo on loan, as well as some younger fringe players heading out.