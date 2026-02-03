Liam Keen comment: Clinical edge, midfield battle and selection changes - what we learned from Wolves' loss to Bournemouth

Bournemouth left Molineux with all three points and a clean sheet on a frustrating day for Rob Edwards' side.

But what did we learn from that defeat and performance?

Clinical edge

Tolu Arokodare has improved since his summer move and found some more consistency in his performances, but the reality is he still has just one Premier League goal.

His overall performance against the Cherries showed a player who is now more up to the speed with the top flight and can hold the ball up to bring others into play, but he missed several big chances to earn Wolves a result.

Wolves' performance probably deserved a point and they would have got it had Arokodare taken his opportunities. In particular, one chance saw Hugo Bueno put it on a plate for the towering striker from 10 yards, but his execution was poor.

As a team Wolves have to be more ruthless, and as a striker Arokodare must take his chances, as he admitted after the game.

Arokodare said: “You could say that (Bournemouth were more clinical), but I also don't want to give them much credit, because I think we played better, but obviously they won.