Kevin Berkoe happy to be among familiar faces at Shrewsbury Town

The left-back - a late deadline day signing from Salford City - has previously worked with new boss Gavin Cowan at AFC Telford United.

He also knows midfielder Taylor Perry and coach Sean Parrish from his time in the Wolves set-up - and sought advice from Salford team-mate Dan Udoh before making the move.

"Obviously I've worked with Gavin Cowan before at Telford four years ago," said Berkoe. "I know his style, he knows how I want to play as well and he was the main reason why I came.

"I spoke to Dan Udoh about Shrewsbury as well. He said 'big club'. It is set up like a League One club as well, but obviously unfortunate with where we are, but hopefully we'll get some wins in the league."

On his chat with former Salop favourite Udoh, Berkoe added: "I had a quick chat with Dan Udoh just to suss it out and then just got it over and done with really. He loves it here and the people here love him too."

Berkoe came through the ranks at Chelsea, Wolves and Oxford United before going on to have several loan spells in non-league, most recently at Rochdale.

"That age group was good," said the 24-year-old, reflecting on his time at Wolves. "Obviously Taylor Perry, who I know very well, was in the same age group and he's here now, so I spoke to him as well before coming here."

He added: "Sean Parish was my was my scholar coach - him and Darren Ryan. He's good, man, he hasn't changed - still the same.

"I knew he was here already as well, so it's just good to know people when you're going somewhere to settle in quicker in it."

There were other clubs in the running for Berkoe's signature on deadline day, so it proved to a 'hectic' 24 hours for the left-back.

He said: "Obviously the deadline was 7pm and it was obviously getting a bit late, so we had to get everything sorted and thank God it got sorted in time."

So what can Salop fans expect from him?

"An athletic, powerful runner, want to link up with the I'll say the more maverick players," he added. "Break up play, feed it to the to attackers essentially, and obviously join in with a few assists hopefully."