“I’m so proud and honoured" - New Wolves signing raring to go after making switch

The striker made his deadline day switch from Southampton in a deal worth up to £9million and bolsters Rob Edwards' attacking options, following the departure of Jorgen Strand Larsen to Crystal Palace.

The Englishman says he is delighted to make the move and embrace his new challenge.

“I’m so proud and honoured to be able to represent this club," Armstrong said.

"It was in the pipeline for a little bit, and it seemed to happen so quick. I’m delighted and over the moon – what a club to come to, with the history of the club, the fans, everything about it. Over the weekend things started to progress quite quick and before you know it I was travelling up here to get it all sorted.

“I’m honoured. I’ve played against the gaffer’s teams before and I know how he works.

"It’s such a hardworking, honest group, and I think you’ve seen that in recent games. I’m excited to become a part of the project and we’ll see what happens moving forward.

"All I can say to the fans is they're going to get 100 per cent from me every time I wear the shirt, which is the main thing.

“Molineux is amazing. As an opposition player Molineux's a nice stadium, a good atmosphere, big pitch and they're only fond memories, but not for myself because we’ve always been beaten here, but I’m excited.”

In particular, Armstrong is looking forward to playing under 'top man' Edwards.

He added: “I’ve had a bit of interaction with him over the last couple of years, with the clubs he’s been at. He’s a top man and told me what he wants from me, and how he thinks I can fit in and help the team, and that’s what I’m here to do.

“Hopefully everything goes to plan, and I can train with the boys on Tuesday, get to know them a bit more, and see what happens at the weekend.

"I like to think I’m a leader and I can help the boys on and off the pitch. I don’t think the lads will need much help here with that, I’ve heard it’s a great group and I’m excited to get involved and hopefully chip in with a few goals.

“I’m a pretty confident guy, and as a striker you’re always going to get chances, and it’s whether you put them away or not. It’s all about confidence and hopefully I’ll hit the ground running and see where it takes me.”