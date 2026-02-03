'I should have': Jorgen Strand Larsen issues message to Wolves fans and makes injury claim after completing £43m move

The striker always looking likely to have the club in the window - amid interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Palace emerged as the front runners and a deal worth £43m, with £5m in add ons was agreed and the move went through late on deadline day.

It brings an end to a two year spell at Wolves for Strand Larsen - with the striker netting 14 goals in his first season.

His second campaign was nowhere near the heights of the first - and the forward came in for criticism from sections of Wolves fans amid their Premier League struggles.

Following his exit, the striker issued a message to Wolves fans and players via social media - thanking them for their support.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

And he also indicated that he should have remained on the side lines for longer having came back from an injury picked up during the first game of the season.

He said: "Dear Wolves. I just wanna say thank you to everyone in and around the club. You've all made my time at the club very special.

"I'm so happy to have met and worked with so many great people. And I will be forever grateful for all of the fans believing in me and wanting the best for me and the team.

"The last six months has obviously been very tough. As a team and on a personal note.

"Looking back at the injury I got first game of the season, I should definitely have taken my time off to heal it and it has played a bigger role than it should.

"I'm sad leaving Wolves and will forever support the team and it will always have a special place in my heart.

"I will bring the nice moments with me and look back at last years record breaking season with a big smile. It couldn't have been done all along.

"A special thank you to all of the players and staff and I wish you all the best for the remainder of the season."