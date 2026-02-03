'Honest criticism without insults': Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare gives heartfelt response to fan over performance critique

But that certainly wasn't the case for Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare - who issued a heartfelt response to a Wolves fan over a critique of his performance during the first half of the season.

The summer signing has netted four goals in 22 games - with only one of those strikes coming in the Premier League in the defeat against Arsenal.

The forward has been handed more regular game time in recent months - and looks set to be one of Wolves' main forwards now in the wake of Jorgen Strand Larsen's deadline day exit.

Following the deadline day news, a Wolves fan who writes analysis articles on the club focussed on Arokodare and his performance in the first half of the season - taking a deep dive into what he offers Wolves.

And in a surprise move the Wolves forward took to social media and offered a reply to the author of the article - praising him for his 'honest criticism without insults'.

In his response, the Nigerian said: " Wow. Honest criticism without insults or curses and compliments all in one.

"Very much appreciated sir. I’ll take both the good and the bad and work harder to get better. Thank you very much Dan."