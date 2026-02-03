Former Shrewsbury Town man who made 50 appearances departs TNS and heads back to Northern Ireland

Daniels, who turned out 51 times for Salop across a two year spell, left the club in 2022 and joined The New Saints.

During his time at the Welsh club, he helped them reach to the group stages of the UEFA Conference League for the very first time - while winning multiple domestic trophies in the process.

Overall he made over 110 appearances for the club - but now departs to join Glentoran in the NIFL Premiership, a move that will see him move closer to his family.

Following the news, Saints boss Craig Harrison said: "Josh has been a huge part of the most successful period in the club’s history and was a key member of the squad that achieved our ground-breaking qualification for the UEFA Conference League.

“He’s a great lad and a top professional, and while we’re sorry to see him go, Josh made us aware a few months ago of his and his family’s desire to return to Ireland. With his wife due to give birth to their third child very soon, and without a support network around them over here, we fully understand and respect that decision.

“Some things are bigger than football, and Josh leaves with everyone at the club’s blessing. We wish him and his lovely family all the very best for the future.”