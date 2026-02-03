Angel Gomes on being reunited with Rob Edwards and taking his Wolves chance

The 25-year-old England international made the deadline day switch from Marseille until the end of the season, while Wolves have a £6million option to buy.

Gomes worked with Edwards at England under-20 level and is delighted to reconnect with him in the Premier League.

"I’ve known him for quite a while and you can see the spirit he’s brought since he came in, you can see it in the lads, you can see it in a lot of the games," Gomes said.

"For me, it was important to join somewhere where I can feel part of a team trying to do something.

“He was the assistant at England under-20s and we got on really well. We had a lot of individual meetings, and I was going through a difficult spell at my former club at the time, and he was someone that was there for me.

"Apart from being a coach at a human level, he’s a great guy, so I’m happy to be here working with him. You can see how he’s changed the environment here, everyone’s taken to him, the tactics, and it’s exciting.”

Gomes came through at Manchester United and played five times in the Premier League before making his name in France with Lille.

The midfielder joined Marseille in the summer and had a less successful spell, but he says he has taken a lot from his time on the continent.

He added: “I was young when I made my debut at United, I was young so learning a lot about the game, so it’s exciting to be back (in the Premier League).

"Being around top level, elite players with England, you take in as much as you can from them. Coming here, I’ll try and show what I can do, what I’m about, try and be a positive addition to the team, and try to be as positive as possible to help in all aspects.

“Stepping out of your comfort zone, going into the unknown, as it was for me in France, a different country, it was an important step for me. I matured a lot out there and managed to learn a new language which helps in football and life. For me, it was nothing but positive out there.

“When I arrived (at Compton), I spoke to some of the French lads, and obviously I can speak Portuguese and some Spanish. There’s a mixture of everything here and it’ll be nice to get in and amongst the team.”

Now, Gomes is hoping to play his part in a competitive Wolves midfield.

He said: “I have no preference really (in position), wherever I can help the team, get on the ball, to create or dictate – whatever the game needs, I’m there to be able to add what I can.

"I’ll try to bring as much as I can that I’ve carried over the years. I’m super excited. I can’t wait to get going. I’m happy it’s all finalised and I’m looking forward to getting on the grass.”