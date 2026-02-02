Wolves striker completes permanent move to Premier League rivals
Jorgen Strand Larsen has completed his move away from Wolves as he joins Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.
By Liam Keen
The Norwegian striker has left Wolves for an initial £43million, rising to £48million if add-ons are triggered.
The Express & Star understands that most of the £5million in add-ons are likely to be triggered in the coming seasons.
Larsen agreed the move on Sunday and passed his medical, and despite Jean-Philippe Mateta's move to AC Milan falling through, Palace still went ahead with Larsen's signing.