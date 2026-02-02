Telford Tigers finally crack resilient Solway Sharks to earn swift revenge in thriller

Tigers had disappointed with a 7-3 defeat at the Sharks' home in Dumfries on Saturday night but struck late to edge an entertaining contest in Telford.

Popular experienced defenseman Danny Rose was one of the late heroes for Tom Watkins' side as he struck on the powerplay to make it 6-5 with less than three minutes of action remaining.

Canadian Eric Henderson converted into an empty net in the final minute to seal the win.

Talisman David Thomson had earlier fired a superb hat-trick, taking advantage of a five-on-three, as Tigers led 4-2 going into the final period but a spirited resilient Solway hauled themselves level at 4-4.

Tate Shudra appeared to have won it with a cool finish from close range with four minutes left but Sharks again levelled with an underhanded equaliser through Jordan Buesa while Jonathan Yantsis - who hit a hat-trick the night before - was hooked for abuse to officials.

Ultimately Rose struck back from distance in the powerplay to go some way to sealing the points with Tigers fifth in the NIHL National.

A tight first half of the contest exploded into action beyond the midway point of the second period.

Tigers had led twice through Thomson and Harry Ferguson, the latter a powerplay, but the visitors levelled.

Telford's two quickfire goals during a two-man advantage with Scott Henderson and Michael Hodge in the bin at the end of the second period were crucial in earning a healthy lead, but late drama was required.