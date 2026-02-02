Councillors went through budget proposals for 2025/2026 with a fine-tooth comb at a meeting of Powys County Council’s Finance Panel on Friday, January 30

In January it was announced that a stage of the Tour de France in July 2027 will be coming to Powys.

The cycling race was brought up for discussion as councillors discussed the Highways Transport and Recycling (HTR) department’s budget and whether this would put a strain on it next year and into 2027/2028.

HTR is set to receive to £39.63 million in 2026/2027 from an overall council budget of £390.5 million.

Councillor Pete Lewington (Conservative – Newtown West) asked: “Are there funds in the budget to make the roads that are our responsibility fit for purpose for the upcoming Tour de France race?”

Cabinet member for HTR Councillor Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr) said: “I have already raised this with the team to make sure that what we do over the next couple of years is going to support more than the Tour de France and the other events we have.

“The Tour de France will be mainly on our trunk roads and that’s for the Trunk Road Agency (Welsh Government), but we do need to consider all the other roads we have which will be used by visitors.”

She added that the council would have a project team in place to prepare for the event.

Councillor Jeremy Pugh (Powys Independents – Builth) said: “Not only have we a problem with our roads, but we have a bigger problem with the lack of toilet provision within Powys.

“That’s something we’re really going to have to look at with all the thousands of people coming here to watch this great event.”

He added that he was bringing toilets up now to make sure it wasn’t “missed” by the council during preparations for the event.

Cllr Charlton: “It is something that’s very important and we’ll be able to cover this.

“I’m assuming we’ll also get a lot of support from the Tour de France organisers as it is their event after all.”

The financial implications of having the Tour de France in Powys has also been brought up in an official question by Plaid Cymru group leader Councillor Elwyn Vaughan (Glantwymyn).

The response he received also indicates that all costs – apart from council staff time – have been covered so far by the Welsh Government and UK Sport.

On July 4, 2027, the 223-kilometre third stage of the Tour de France will start in Welshpool and wind its way southwards throughout Powys and will pass through Newtown, Llandrindod Wells and Brecon before finishing in Cardiff.

