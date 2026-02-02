'Next season in mind' - Everything you need to know about Wolves-bound Adam Armstrong

The Old Gold are set to bolster their attacking ranks on deadline day, as Jorgen Strand Larsen is poised to head for the exit door.

A £7million deal plus £2million in add-ons has been agreed, with Armstrong due to have his Wolves medical on Monday.

Here is everything you need to know about Wolves-bound Armstrong.

His career in brief

Joining his hometown club Newcastle aged nine, Armstrong made his debut for the Magpies as a late sub in a 1-0 defeat at Fulham at 17 in March 2014.

Armstrong played 19 times for Newcastle over the next 18 months before signing on loan for Coventry City.

He netted 20 times in 40 games for the Sky Blues in League One and was named in the PFA League One Team of the Year in 2015-16.

Less prolific loans at Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers followed until Armstrong eventually settled at Blackburn Rovers.