Manchester United, European adventure and England caps - who is Wolves-bound Angel Gomes

The England international midfielder is set to sign on a temporary deal from French club Marseille until the end of the season.

There will also be an option to sign him permanently for just over £6million.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest deadline day capture in prospect.

Footballing family and Manchester United debut

Angel Gomes replaced Wayne Rooney for his Manchester United debut in 2017. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Gomes was not short of inspirations growing up. His father Gil represented Portugal at under-21s level and his godfather Nani enjoyed a glittering career with the likes of Manchester United, Sporting Lisbon and Portugal.

Moreover, Gomes followed in the footsteps of Nani, who he has described as one of his biggest role models, when he joined the Red Devils' youth set-up aged just six.

His first team debut arrived in May 2017 when he was introduced as a late substitute during a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Aged just 16 years and 263 days, Gomes became the youngest player to represent United since the late great Duncan Edwards in 1953.