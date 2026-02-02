Liam Keen analysis: Failed transfer comes back to haunt Wolves

It was a tumultuous summer for the club, as they sold several players including Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez, amid financial issues around the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Wolves actually had two bids of £18million and £20million for Scott rejected, before then completely pulling out of the deal for a player that had already had a tour of the training ground a few months earlier.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui eventually walked away from the club just four days before the start of the season, having felt he was misled over the club's transfer plans, and Wolves have been in a never-ending cycle of disappointment since.

Under Fosun's ownership in recent years Wolves have gone backwards, not progressed as it had done when they first bought the club, and that is likely to result in relegation to the Championship this season.

Fast forward to January 31, 2026 and Scott scored Bournemouth's second in a 2-0 win at Molineux, condemning Wolves to their 18th loss in 24 top flight games this season.

Of course, there is now a new interim chairman and technical director in Nathan Shi and Matt Jackson, who deserve time to make long-term changes, but the mess left from Jeff Shi and Fosun needs a lot of work if Wolves are to become a success in the future.

Wolves' downfall is not directly attributed to their failure to sign Scott - but the midfielder's goal at Molineux on Saturday personifies the managed decline of this football club in recent years.