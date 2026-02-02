Best XI: What Rob Edwards' best Wolves side could look like if deadline day deals all go through

Hugo Bueno (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

It looks as though there will be at least two coming through the door and as it stands one departing Molineux on deadline day.

There could well be more business or late bids for players - but as it stands that is how things are looking.

So where will it leave Rob Edwards for options and how will they will after the 7pm deadline?

Here is a look at what Edwards' best side will look like after the departures and arrivals on deadline day:

If the deals that go through as expected, it doesn't look like there will be too much change - with the main one being at the top end of the field.

Adam Armstrong is coming in for Strand Larsen - in what is a change ready made for the Championship.

Angel Gomes is arriving from Marseille, but will he go straight in and replace any of the midfield three that have done well in recent weeks for Wolves? That remains to be seen.

Here is a look at what could be Edwards' best side post transfer window:

Jose Sa

Linked with a move in the window but now staying and will remain as number one

Yerson Mosquera

Done well for large parts this season and is a mainstay

Santi Bueno

Benefitted from Edwards' arrival and is unlikely to be dislodged

Ladislav Krejci

Summer signing will come back into the side after injury at the weekend.

Rodrigo Gomes

Impressed on return from injury

Hugo Bueno

Has made the left back slot his own in recent weeks

Andre

Question over whether Angel Gomes comes to the midfield

Joao Gomes

A move looked possible earlier in the window but looks to be staying

Mateus Mane

First name on the team sheet at the moment after superb form

Tolo Arokodare

With Strand Larsen going, could be in for even more regular minutes

Adam Armstrong

A toss up with Hwang, but could come straight into the side