“They put a squeeze on us" - AFC Telford United boss reacts to cup defeat

The Bucks spent much of the first half battling with Yeovil's physicality, before conceding from a cruel deflection off Ammar Dyer, while the visitors doubled their lead just after the hour mark through Tahvon Campbell.

Yeovil retained control to book their place in the sixth round, as Telford were beaten.

“They put a squeeze on us and made us play long when we didn't want to," Wilkin said.

"We couldn't join any play up. We didn't relieve any pressure in the way that we would ordinarily expect. A change of system, within all that, even prior to the goal, we've had a terrific move there that Dylan (Allen-Hadley) gets in on, and he's been clinical of late, but he couldn't find his feet at the crucial stage, but it was great to get him into that moment.

"Yeovil are a good side. I know they're not quite having the season that they would like, but they are full-time, and I think, certainly in the early part of the game, you saw good evidence of that.

"They moved the ball very well. We changed the system, stayed in the game, and then they got a little bit fortunate for the opening goal. It's unlucky on Ammar (Dyer) to bounce in and deflect into the goal, but you have to give them credit.”

The Bucks enjoyed some prolonged possession throughout the game but were unable to properly test the goalkeeper, leaving Wilkin frustrated.

He added: “You have to take good sides like Yeovil out of the comfort zone and put them on the back foot a little bit and learn to build a win, but they've done that to us and made life extremely difficult for us to find any moments, and credit to them. They were organised and disciplined, and a tough nut to crack today.

“I think there were times there where we've got to recognise and trust in one another and play short.

"You have to learn from it and make sure you're more understanding when you next face a side as good as Yeovil. There are teams at our level that can do exactly that to you, but I thought it was a problem that we kept giving them the ball back for the first 20-25 minutes.

"We grew into it ourselves, and when we passed the ball, they backed up and defended the edge of their box very, very well, making life really difficult and denying us any space. You have to take your hat off to them; they have done well today and deserve to be in the hat.”