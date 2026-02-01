Telford Tigers comfortably beaten on their travels

After a win over Swindon Wildcats last time out, Telford found themselves behind early on, as the hosts took the lead, but Tigers responded through Tate Shudra to level proceedings.

But Sharks restored their lead in the final minute of the first period to frustrate Tigers.

The second period took some time to get going, but Sharks eventually grabbed their third and were leading by the half-way stage in the match, as Tigers suffered several penalties.

They made it 4-1 swiftly after, before Tigers hit back through Eric Henderson, making it 4-2 as the second period came to an end.

The third and final period started like the previous two, as Sharks scored again to take full control of the game.

Their sixth goal followed, before both sides suffered penalties and Sharks were hit with an additional one.

But the hosts were still able to score a seventh as the game came to an end, marking a comprehensive defeat for Tigers.

They welcomed Sharks for a reverse fixture on Sunday and next weekend they face a trip to play Hull Seahawks, before welcoming Basingstoke Bison to Telford.