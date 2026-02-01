Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Bournemouth after Molineux defeat

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper did not do much wrong and was not at fault for either of the goals.

Quiet: 6

Rodrigo Gomes

The wing-back was Wolves' best player on the day as he offered a threat going forward and had much-needed energy down the flank.

Threat: 7

Yerson Mosquera

The defender played on the edge and could easily have cost his team, but he managed not to cross the line in his battle against Bournemouth attackers.

Erratic: 6

Santi Bueno

The centre-back held his own relatively well and contained the danger around him, with Evanilson putting himself about.

Strong: 6