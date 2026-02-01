Shropshire Star
Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Bournemouth after Molineux defeat

Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Bournemouth.

By Liam Keen


Jose Sa

The goalkeeper did not do much wrong and was not at fault for either of the goals.

Quiet: 6

Rodrigo Gomes

The wing-back was Wolves' best player on the day as he offered a threat going forward and had much-needed energy down the flank.

Threat: 7

Yerson Mosquera

The defender played on the edge and could easily have cost his team, but he managed not to cross the line in his battle against Bournemouth attackers.

Erratic: 6

Santi Bueno

The centre-back held his own relatively well and contained the danger around him, with Evanilson putting himself about.

Strong: 6