Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Bournemouth after Molineux defeat
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Bournemouth.
By Liam Keen
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper did not do much wrong and was not at fault for either of the goals.
Quiet: 6
Rodrigo Gomes
The wing-back was Wolves' best player on the day as he offered a threat going forward and had much-needed energy down the flank.
Threat: 7
Yerson Mosquera
The defender played on the edge and could easily have cost his team, but he managed not to cross the line in his battle against Bournemouth attackers.
Erratic: 6
Santi Bueno
The centre-back held his own relatively well and contained the danger around him, with Evanilson putting himself about.
Strong: 6