AFC Telford United boss distances himself from vacant job

The National League side are looking for a new manager after Gavin Cowan departed to take over at Shrewsbury Town.

But Wilkin has distanced himself from the role and insists he is happy at Telford.

He said: “I think it was six or seven years, something like that (at Brackley). I'm not sure they’d want me back there, to be honest with you; they've probably had enough of me.

"I've got a job to do here, and I’m loving it here. The football we're playing, the lads, the group that we've hopefully developed and continue to work and fight hard for one another.

"I love being in that changing room and working hard with those players.

"I've got a lot of good young players moving forward in their careers, and there's plenty to look forward to in the league campaign now. So yeah, let's keep enjoying that.”