"We've got to be more ruthless" - Rob Edwards' verdict after Wolves lose to Bournemouth

Goals from Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott decided the Molineux clash, but Wolves missed several opportunities to get back in the game and force a result.

Edwards was frustrated at that lack of clinical edge but felt his side deserved more.

"I thought we started really well, we were excellent in the first 20 minutes and got the goal that was offside," the head coach said.

"We looked really threatening, we'd taken the ball well, receiving in between the lines and looked threatening.

"Then I thought we played into their hands a bit and the goal was a prime example of that.

"They're a really good counter-pressing team. They want to jump down our throats and obviously in central areas as well. We had an opportunity to be able to come out to Channy and we lost the ball and then it was a really good finish.