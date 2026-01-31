Steve Bull: Losing Jorgen Strand Larsen would be a big blow to Wolves

I rate Jorgen Strand Larsen, he's a decent goalscorer, and if he leaves in the final days of the transfer window then it will be a big blow.

I'd love to strengthen rather than lose players in this window and we need one or two to come in, but it's been a tough month.

Larsen will score goals in a side that provides him service and I wouldn't like to lose him, but we do have Tolu Arokodare as an option.

He's a big target and will become even more important. Larsen is the main threat, in my opinion, and Arokodare is still learning about English football.