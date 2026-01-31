With Wolves missing the odd player through injury - Rob Edwards made three changes to his side for their latest outing.

But it was the name Jerome Abbey that threw up much intrigue before the game.

The 16-year-old midfielder, who has already featured for England under 17s, was named on the bench by Edwards alongside the regular Wolves first team regulars.

There has been the odd youth player on the bench for Wolves this season - with the main one being Mateus Mane who has gone on to nail down a place in the starting line-up.

But the story behind Abbey and how he came to find himself on the bench for Edwards' side against Bournemouth is the stuff of dreams for a young midfield who is still in school.

Shortly after the team news was announced, Abbey's brother Jez, who was previously on the books at the club and now plays in non-league, revealed how his younger brother had gone from being pulled out of school on Friday, to being named on the bench for the first team.

Posting on X, he said: "Played in an U16 school game Thursday, pulled out from year 11 maths class in school on the Friday to train with the first team, Premier League bench on the Saturday, back to school on Monday."

It was a whirlwind few days for the 16-year-old - who has been training with Wolves already this season and has featured in squads for the under 21s.