It may only be a temporary move - but for Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba it could see him return to the club where it all began - two and a half years on from when he became one of the latest Albion stars to hop across to Villa.

It is a well told story over the years. Albion youngsters ending up at Villa even before they hit the first team.

That was the case for Jimoh-Aloba, who was thrust into the spotlight this week when he bagged the winner for Villa in the Europa League.

On the back of that it was reported that the midfielder is set to head out on loan - with Albion one of the front runners to land his signature.

But who is he - and how did his journey begin?

He began at Albion as a youngster and he was attracting interest from a young age.

So much so that Albion already had a pre-contract agreement in place for the midfielder.

Aston Villa's Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba scores their side's third goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday January 29, 2026.

However, Villa, who had already taken a host of young Albion players, came in to make their move and made their interest clear. In a bid to avoid any deal heading to a tribunal, the clubs agreed a deal for the highly rated youngster.

It was worth around £1m and also came with Chelsea and Tottenham also circling.

For Albion, it seemed a deal they had to do - but they did get a clause put into the deal for the 16-year-old. As part of the agreement, they have a 10 per cent sell on fee on the teenager.

The England under 20 international then spent his time in the Villa youth system, helping them to FA Youth Cup success, having already made his senior debut in the EFL Cup.

He was soon in a Premier League squad, before being rewarded with a long term deal in October 2024.

A league debut came last month in the defeat at Arsenal - before he then went on to grab the headlines on Thursday night.