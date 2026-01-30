Shropshire Star
Wolves v Bournemouth: Who's out and who's a doubt

Wolves return to Molineux tomorrow when Bournemouth come to town.

By Liam Keen
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on December 08, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Rob Edwards' side are hoping to recover from last week's defeat to Manchester City, as they welcome the Cherries.

But who could miss out for Wolves?

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 75% chance

Bellegarde was back in team training last week following a substantial hamstring injury and has been targeting this game for his return.

He will now be available for selection again and is likely to be in the squad.

"Bellegarde is available for us, so that is a nice little plus," Edwards said.