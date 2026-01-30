Wolves' stance revealed on replacements for potential sales

Crystal Palace and Leeds are still at the table to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen, among other clubs, while Nottingham Forest have communicated their desire to sign Jose Sa.

Jhon Arias is also attracting interest as Wolves prepare for the final few days of the transfer window, with interest in signing midfielder Angel Gomes and striker Che Adams.

Edwards admitted he would expect replacements for any late sales before Monday's 7pm transfer deadline.

When asked if he needs to sign a goalkeeper in order to sanction Sa's departure, Edwards added: "We enjoy working with three in the first team, I think that's necessary, especially at this level.

"But again, I'll reiterate, he's trained really well this week. He's been fully focused and obviously now I want to be able to concentrate, all systems go on a really important game for us (against Bournemouth)."

When asked about signing a striker in the event of Larsen's sale, Edwards added: "I think if anyone was to go and it was the right thing for us and for the football club, that's linked to the piece of the jigsaw sort of fitting together. The squad planning and everything else.

"So if we feel it's right and we feel that we can come out in a good position for the now and then for going forward, then obviously things like that can all work and come together quite nicely.