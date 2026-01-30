Wolves midfielder makes League One loan move

The midfielder has left for the League One side for more minutes and experience, after being around Rob Edwards' first team in recent weeks.

Chirewa signed for Wolves from Ipswich in 2023 and has featured 12 times, while also spending time on loan with Derby in the Championship and Huddersfield in the third tier.

The 22-year-old has played twice for Wolves' first team this season, and six times for the under-21s, while he also featured for Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations in December - playing in all three group games against Egypt, Angola and South Africa.

He now returns to League One on loan for the rest of the season.