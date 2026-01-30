Wolves fans make pledge after 'open' meeting with club bosses

A collective of 10 supporters from 10 different fan groups met with interim chairman Nathan Shi, technical director Matt Jackson and other senior bosses this week to discuss Wolves' vision for the future and other concerns.

Senior leaders had already admitted previous mistakes had led to Wolves sitting bottom of the Premier League when meeting with the Supporters' Trust, and in their latest summit with fans they have answered questions around issues at the club.

In a collective statement from the 10 groups, they insisted they will continue to protest if they do not see action.

It read: "We've been pushing for this meeting with the club for some time, and we want to put on record our thanks for the openness and honesty shown during the discussion.

"At the same time, it's important to be clear with supporters that we also outlined our intention to continue protesting if we don't see meaningful action and progress against the key points raised.

"Dialogue is important, but it has to be backed up by change.

"We'll continue to engage where it's constructive, but we'll also continue to apply pressure if commitments aren't followed through."

The statement went on to outline answers from club bosses on several topics, including the club's strategy and vision, Fosun's ownership, the leadership structure, transfer strategy and ongoing fan engagement and communication.

It in, the fans claimed that if the club are relegated, 'the aim would be a maximum of one season in the Championship, with whatever investment is required to return', while Fosun have insisted Wolves is a 'very important asset to them' and that they would continue to invest.

They also confirmed they have 'no plans to seek new investors in the short to mid term', despite previous chairman Jeff Shi confirming they had been seeking new investment for a number of years.