"We'll see what happens" - Rob Edwards on Wolves incomings amid interest in midfielder and forward

The club are yet to bring any players in, while Marshall Munetsi and Fer Lopez have departed on loan.

Jorgen Strand Larsen, Jose Sa and Jhon Arias are all attracting interest and could depart in the coming days, while other members of Wolves' squad have been the subject of enquiries from other clubs.

Wolves are interested in doing deals for Marseille midfielder Angel Gomes and Torino strike Che Adams, depending on outgoings, and a coy Edwards admitted they could yet do some business.

“In the next couple of days we'll see what happens," he said.

"We've been working really hard on loads and loads of things, but January is difficult, it is really, really challenging.

"But a big part of our work is retaining people that we want to retain and making sure that we're very competitive and in a strong position going forward, and we are competitive right now, that's a fact.

“If you look at the form and at how we're playing, we're competitive and we want to try to keep improving and that is our aim.

“I'll concentrate on the things I can affect. I realise, and this is what I've obviously tried to be consistent with, that there's a lot of factors in transfers.

“There's certain things I can give my opinion on and I can push certain things and then there's certain things that I have to leave alone and deal with what I can affect, and that's the players that are here, the staff that are here and concentrate on the stuff on the grass and the matches that we've got."

Angel Gomes (Mike Egerton/PA)

When asked if it will be a busy deadline day for Wolves, Edwards added: "I think there will be action, we'll certainly be here, but we'll see what happens.

"We'll be ready, we'll see."

Wolves' position at the bottom of the Premier League, and expected relegation to the Championship, has made it an awkward transfer window.

The head coach has said all along that he wants to 'freshen up' the squad, but has maintained it has to be the right addition, as he admits the club's position has made it a tougher transfer window.

"Clearly we're in a difficult position, so you've got to be selective in what we're trying to bring in," Edwards said.

Southampton's Che Adams

"There's got to be a realism and a reality to what we're trying to do.

"But we want to try and bring in the right people as well. I want us to be good with the work that we do, I want it to mean something.

"I want the people that come to be able to make a difference and affect us in a really positive way. So we want to be quite selective with it as well.

"That is the challenge, we want to be able to improve this squad going forward, for the now and for the future as well, whatever that may hold, which does provide a challenge for us.

"It does make it probably a tad more difficult than what January already is."