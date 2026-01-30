The changes Wolves could make as they prepare for Bournemouth test

Rob Edwards' five-game unbeaten run started with a draw at Manchester United on December 30 and Wolves went on to win two matches - their first in the Premier League this season and an FA Cup battering of Shrewsbury Town.

Wolves lost to Manchester City last time out but had a good second half and did not embarrass themselves in a contest they were expected to lose.

Now, returning to Molineux to take on Bournemouth, the real test of this Wolves team will be how they can recover from defeat, get back on track and stay competitive.

Although relegation to the Championship is highly likely, Edwards has got Wolves playing recently and they have been able to restore some pride into the club and supporters.

It is essential that they continue that this season, regardless of where they finish, to ensure the long-term vision is much brighter than their current predicament.

As a result, they need to maintain some consistency and approach the Bournemouth test in the right way, against a team that will be buoyed by their late 3-2 win over Liverpool last time out.