Shifnal Town can finally shake off their New Year hangover

Shifnal are yet to win in 2026 - picking up just one point across three matches - which has seen them slip to ninth in the table, five points outside the top five.

But with a trip to Stalybridge Celtic coming up tomorrow (3pm), they can immediately set about reducing that ahead of a busy February that will see them play six games in 21 days - many against their other play-off rivals.

Whitchurch Alport are staring at a huge gap ahead of them in the Midland League Premier Division table, but victory over Tividale would at least keep the sides below them at bay.

Alport, in 11th, trail 10th-placed Winsford United by 10 points and ninth-placed Lye Town by 16 - so they must be sure not to slip into the clutches of the teams below, including Tivi.

AFC Bridgnorth's Midland One play-off hopes may be fading, but boss Jack Griffiths has not given up on a successful end to the season.

"We haven't totally written them off," he said. "I have just said let's get points on the board and see where we are at the end of the season.

“Being 11 behind and with the games we have coming up, it's a big ask. But we will try to get as high as we can this season, and whatever happens, happens.

"We go to Whitchurch Alport next Tuesday in the Shropshire Senior Cup semi-final and we also have the JW Hunt Cup. If we can stay in those tournaments and pick a cup up, it would be a good season for Bridgnorth.”

In North West Counties League Division One South, third-placed Telford Town host play-off-chasing Ashville, while mid-table Allscott Heath go to New Mills.

At the bottom of the table, Market Drayton Town will look to extend their four-point advantage over the relegation zone when they host rock-bottom Wolves Sporting.

Second-bottom Haughmond, currently five points from safety, host Cheadle Heath Nomads.

But the big clash in the relegation battle takes place between Alsager Town and Shawbury United - with Alsager looking to haul themselves back out of the bottom three at Shawbury's expense.

And in Hellenic League Division One, mid-table Ludlow Town go to third-placed Wantage Town.