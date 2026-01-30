Rob Edwards opens up on Jorgen Strand Larsen, Jose Sa and potential Wolves outgoings

The striker has attracted interest from West Ham and Nottingham Forest this month, while Leeds had a bid rejected for him.

But it is Crystal Palace that have advanced negotiations in recent days, agreeing a deal in principle of £45million with £5million in add-ons with Gestifute agent Jorge Mendes, who was negotiating on behalf of Wolves.

However, an official bid was never lodged with Wolves and Palace have since taken a step back amid interest in taking Villa's Evann Guessand on loan.

Larsen could still depart in the coming days, but head coach Rob Edwards says the forward is set to be involved against the Cherries.

“It's pretty clear, he's trained and he'll be part of the squad tomorrow," he said.

“He's trained really well today, so that's as much as I can say on it really at the moment."

When quizzed about Palace backing away from the deal, Edwards added: “That's something for them, and obviously I'm working for Wolves, so I don't know."

Jose Sa is also attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, who approached Wolves about doing a deal this month.

But Edwards says the goalkeeper is also available for selection.

He said: “Jose Sa trained for us and will be available for us as well tomorrow, so there's not much to give on that one either at the moment."

Edwards added: "There is a difference between wanting to (sell) and needing to (sell), so we've got to try and work out what the right thing is for the football club, for those individuals, but for us to try and improve as well going forward. We take all that into account."

Marshall Munetsi and Fer Lopez have already departed on loan, while a number of other players have been linked to exits.

When asked about the players' reaction and whether it has impacted them, Edwards added: "There's a lot of speculation and noise out there, but in fairness to all the players concerned and to the whole group, we probably had our best training week this week.

"The levels are continuing to go in the right direction, which is credit to them, the staff as well, for their levels of their work. I've been really pleased with this week."