Radnor are on a roll as they make it four wins in a row

The hosts opened the scoring after five minutes following a flowing move down the right flank, which concluded with Joey Price converting Jack Clarke's low cross at the far post.

Kerry looked to hit back within two minutes of the restart when Steffan Rogers charged down a clearance by Radnor Valley goalkeeper Otto Jones, but the ball spun narrowly wide of the post.

Rogers went close in the 11th minute with a fierce drive from the edge of the penalty area that flew over the crossbar.

Former Caersws and Newtown star Neil Mitchell could have equalised three minutes late, but was unable to put his head to an inviting cross delivered from Rogers.

Ed Clarke's strike was blocked following a 16th-minute corner before Mitchell directed the rebound over the crossbar.

Radnor have won four straight league games

The Lambs levelled the scores after 21 minutes when Ed Clarke played in Rogers to neatly finish past Jones.

Mitchell then headed a cross wide of the goal before Fin Bellamore drove towards the Radnor penalty area in the 27th minute but was unable to keep his shot on target.

The Goats looked to respond to the pressure that was being exerted by the Montgomeryshire outfit, but Henry Shipley shot weakly at Lambs keeper Riley Bellamore.

Joey Price's free-kick was saved at the second attempt in the 31st minute before Jack Clarke's strike was deflected behind for a corner.

Clarke broke into the penalty area in the opening minute of stoppage-time, but was denied by a well-timed tackle, with Joey Price firing the loose ball over.

It was the visitors who had the last opportunity before half-time when Jones was forced to turn behind a Mike Humphreys shot.

The Goats threatened in the 56th minute when Jack Clarke latched on to a well-timed through ball, but directed his effort wide.

Matt Croose broke into the penalty area less than 60 seconds later and rounded Riley Bellamore, but his shot lacked the necessary power and was cleared to safety.

Radnor thought they should have been awarded a penalty in the 58th minute when Croose appeared to be brought down by Riley Bellamore, but the referee awarded a foul on the Lambs keeper.

Jack Clarke went close to giving his side the lead, but his effort was deflected for a corner.

Action from Radnor's home victory Pics: Stuart Townsend

Joey Price was unable to latch on to an inviting 66th-minute cross and substitute Lewis Morris fired the loose ball over the bar and then Riley Bellamore then made a crucial save for deny Joey Price.

Substitute Luke Mumford headed wide from Mitchell's inviting 73rd-minute cross as the Dolforgan Park outfit attempt to forge ahead.

The Goats regained the lead after Kerry failed to clear a set-piece with Alfie Hardwick on hand at the near post to finish.

And the Goats doubled their advantage within 60 seconds of the restart when Jack Clarke converted a Joey Price cross.

The Lambs attempted to respond in the closing stages and Luke Mumford was denied by a well-timed challenge.

The New Radnor men were able to see out the final minutes without any further concerns as they extended their winning run in the league to four matches.