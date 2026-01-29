Wolves braced for Jorgen Strand Larsen bid from Premier League rivals

Palace and Leeds have been battling it out for the Norwegian's signature this month and it is the former who are set to progress into an agreement with Wolves.

It is understood that as of Thursday morning no official bid has been tabled by Palace.

But the Eagles have held talks with super agent Mendes on behalf of Wolves and a deal involving a fee of £45million plus £5m in bonuses for the Norway international is believed to have advanced.

Premier League rivals Palace and Leeds have battled it out for Strand Larsen's signature this window and the 25-year-old was subject of a rebuffed offer from the Elland Road club last week. West Ham and Nottingham Forest have also been interested.

It is understood Wolves were keen to receive in excess of £40m for the striker, for whom bids of £50m and £55m from Newcastle were knocked back last summer.

An official offer from Palace is expected with negotiations having taken place in the background.

Former Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs was appointed in the same role at Selhurst Park last August.

It is reported Palace's chief marksman Jean-Philippe Mateta is eyeing a move away from the club this window. Boss Oliver Glasner has already confirmed he will depart the club he led to FA Cup and Community Shield glory at the end of the season.

Strand Larsen, who cost Wolves £23m last summer after a successful loan, has managed just one Premier League goal in 21 appearances - 14 starts - this season for the top flight's bottom club.