"I don't want to think about these things" - Wolves defender not focusing on potential relegation

Rob Edwards' side are 17 points off 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and are expected to drop down to the Championship this season.

Krejci will become a permanent Wolves player this summer after triggering terms in his deal, in an overall £26million package, and when asked directly if he would stay at the club in the event of relegation, he refused to entertain the prospect of going down.

"My mentality is that we have to do everything to finish the league in a good spirit and in a good way," Krejci told the Express & Star.

"This is the only thing we have to think about now. Anyone who is not thinking this way, for me, it's not good.

"So I don't want to think about these things because immediately you will put your thoughts in the long future and we have 15 games more and this is a lot of points.