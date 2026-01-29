Dawley ease through in Shropshire Challenge Cup

The Salop Leisure League Premier Division title hopefuls are one game away from a final showdown following a 4-0 success against Division One outfit Shawbury United Development.

Ross Jones, Jason Harris, Jake Challinor and Dyerel Hoof were the men on the mark for Dawley.

Shawbury had caused a shock in the midweek Challenge Cup action by beating Premier Division high-fliers Wrockwardine Wood Juniors 1-0 thanks to a goal from Harvie Warrington on the stroke of half-time, but the task away to Dawley proved a step too far.

Gobowen Celtic also progressed as they matched Dawley's goal tally in seeing off Whitchurch Alport 1946.

A goal from Tristan Lloyd saw Celtic lead at half-time, but they stepped up the tempo after the break.

Luke Mackenzie made it 2-0 early in the second half before Lloyd bagged his second of the day. Luke Dwyer wrapped up the scoring late on.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development proved to be up for the cup as they beat Bishops Castle Town 3-0 thanks to goals from Jamie Porter, Jaton Vernon and substitute Benjamin Mincher.

The league action saw just one Premier Division clash played.

Shawbury captain Sam Pritchard tackles Dawley's Brodie McLeod as Jae Howells comes in from the left Picture: Alan Hayward

And that ended all square as Shrewsbury Up & Comers drew 2-2 at home with visiting Shifnal Town 1964.

Charlie Jones and William Jervis were on target for Shrewsbury as they climbed up to fifth.

In Division One, Ercall Rangers moved four points clear the top following a comfortable 4-0 win at home to Allscott Heath Reserves.

They also boast two games in hand over second-placed Brown Clee.

SAHA overturned a 2-1 half-time deficit to win 3-2 at FC Nations Development.

Cosmin Ghita and Logan Mansell found the back of the net for Nations.

Charlie Warren was the hero as Mereside Rangers edged out Ercall Evolution by the odd goal in five.

Warren bagged two of Rangers' goals with substitute Charlie Bailey adding the other.

St Martins also secured a 3-2 success at the expense of visiting AFC Weston Rhyn.

The visitors led 1-0 at half-time following a goal from Andrew Garmston.

Dawley Town forward Ross Jones celebrates after scoring the opening goal Picture: Alan Hayward

A quickfire double from Michael Whitter just before the hour mark put St Martins 2-1 up only for Carey Breeze to level things up.

But the hosts were not to be denied and substitute Daryl Davies climbed off the bench to bag the winner four minutes from full time.

Goals from Connor Smith and Harrison Gregory fired Ercall 1975 to a 2-0 victory on the road at Wem Town Colts.

Haughmond Development turned on the style as they hit visiting Ercall Colts for six.

Liam Hanson was the star of the show for the hosts with a hat-trick.

The points were as good as wrapped up after the first half after Haughmond struck four times.

Joseph Roberts set them on their way with the opener before Hanson struck twice and Tai Jones once.

Substitute Mackenzie Fox made it 5-0 on the hour with Hanson wrapping the scoring up when he completed his treble.