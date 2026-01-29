Callum Wraight is the favourite for Potteries Panel prize

The Shropshire No.1 opens 11 weeks of action tonight with a match against Matt Hill on the artificial green at Biddulph at 7pm.

Thirty bowlers will play in three groups, the top two in each plus two from play-off games to feature on finals night for the biggest prize fund offered by Laura Browny and the organising team, the group winners getting £200!

Castlefields king is in group two along with former Premier League rival Kevin Keary while his good friend Danny Williams starts his group three campaign tonight against Dan Higginson.

The Sinclair man is rated a 16-1 chance for the overall crown along with Ian Howell and Darell Handley, but Sir John Bayley duo Reece Farr (6-1) and Joe Dicken (12-1) seen as better bets.

New Woore singing Howell warmed up for tonight with a Cash Challenger game against Alex Hassall last week, losing 21-16 to hand over £50.

Mayhew Trophy



Horsehay’s links to the Shropshire Premier League are not quite over yet.

The Telford club lost their place among the 14-strong elite after a two year stay when beaten by Woore in the play-off final at Monkmoor in October.

But the Hoss and reigning Mid Shropshire League champions Sinclair have accepted invites to play in the Premier’s six home-six away knockout this year for the Mayhew Trophy.

The news was confirmed at the Taylor Support-sponsored league’s AGM at Meole Brace when all rule change proposals were passed unanimously.

“Cheryl Caswell replaced Tony Rhodes on the league committee and Callum Wraight replaced Rob Burroughs as county delegate,” said a league spokesman.

Prize money was reduced by £200 to 2024 levels after the league made a small loss on 2025 and honoraria was increased by 3.5 per cent.

Slaters Bowling Club

A bowling club in a Shropshire-affiliated veterans league is in need of a new green after the surprise closure of its home base.

Slaters have played in the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League for years, but are unable to use their green as the Slaters Country Inn at Baldwin’s Gate has gone into liquidation.

“Due to the Slaters Country Inn closing suddenly, we have been advised that Slaters Bowling Club are realistically now without a base to play from,” said Simon Fullard, secretary-treasurer of the association that runs the league.

“They relied on the inn for toilet facilities and water etc and are waiting for the situation to develop.

“In the meantime, if there is no way back, hopefully the members will find a club to relocate to and continue to bowl in our league.”

Fullard is hoping for better news before the North Shropshire veterans association’s AGM on Wednesday, February 18, at Tilstock BC (2pm).

The body already has a space to fill in the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League following the resignation of Preston Brockhurst.