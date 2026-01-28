Women's round-up: Penalty misses, goals galore and postponed matches

The hosts seemed destined to win it with a brace from Molly Bubb and a finish from captain Aleesha Hussain, but Shifnal fought back to make it a six-goal thriller with goals from Harmonie Cottrell, Maisie-Mae Docherty and Carlia Johnson.

That forced the contest to penalties, but the division's bottom side Alvechurch came out victorious with a 4-2 penalty triumph, knocking Shifnal out.

Elsewhere in league action, Shrewsbury Town's match at Lye Town was called off after an inspection of the pitch.

A Town statement read: "Following a late pitch inspection, the pitch is deemed unsafe to play on and the game has been called off. A fixture change will be announced in due course."

Telford Town's West Midlands League Division One North clash at home to Whitchurch Alport was also postponed, while AFC Telford United did not have a scheduled fixture.

In the Adran Welsh Premier League, The New Saints had a routine home win over Aberystwyth Town.

Zara Gibbs gave them the lead in the third minute of first half injury time, before Lexi Jones netted in the 64th minute to seal the three points.

In the Shropshire League Premier Division, Allscott Heath Development battered SAHA FC 12-0 in a basement battle.

In a contest between the division's bottom two sides, second bottom Allscott turned on the style with a dominant victory at home.

Olivia Jones started the scoring in the seventh minute and by the 16th minute she had scored a hat-trick, putting the hosts firmly in control.

Phoebe Mthethwa scored a brace either side of Sophie Breeze's finish to give Allscott a 6-0 lead at half-time.

Mthethwa completed a hat-trick of her own six minutes into the second half before Francesca Roelake netted and Breeze grabbed her second.

Stephanie Kirby, Darcey Williams and Katelyn Dale rounded off the scoring to record a monumental victory.

League leaders Shrewsbury Up & Comers beat fourth-placed Broseley 3-1, while Albrighton won 2-1 at Prees United thanks to a late Chloe Kelly goal.

Worthen Juniors won 7-4 in a thrilling clash at home to Ellesmere Rangers. The game was locked at 3-3 at half-time before the hosts ran away with it - as Mollie Lenc scored five.

There was also a 1-1 draw between Shropshire Lions and Newport Girls.

Shawbury United and Dawley Town locked horns in the cup, with the former winning 4-0.