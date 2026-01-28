Wolves favourites reunited at relegation rivals

Nuno, now head coach at the Hammers, has been chasing the signing of former Wolves winger Adama Traore this month.

A deal has now been struck and the London club have announced Adama's signing from Fulham in a £2million move, as he 30-year-old links up with Nuno once more.

“I am so happy to be here, so happy to help the team the maximum I can and show my quality,” Adama said.

“I have been seeing West Ham for a long time. It is a massive club, a massive fanbase.”

Nuno feels Traore will give his side 'a different option in attacking areas' as they battle to stay in the Premier League.

“He is also motivated to fight for us and ready to bring energy, commitment and determination to our challenge,” Nuno said.