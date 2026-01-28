Wolves bosses make 'mistake' admission in fan meeting

In their first meeting with interim chairman Nathan Shi, the Wolves 1877 Supporters' Trust also met with technical director Matt Jackson and other senior club officials to address their 'manifesto for change'.

That call to action outlined problems around the club's growth strategy, accountability, football experience on the board, improving the stadium and academy and committing to having Wolves Women become full-time.

The Trust welcomed the 'open and constructive' meeting, but doubled down on their commitment to holding the club to account and insisted they 'remain seriously concerned about the club's strategic direction', as Wolves bosses admitted to faults that are likely to result in the club's relegation from the Premier League this season.

A Trust statement read: "Our overall impression from the meeting was that senior club management fully understood the issues raised in our positional document, accepted criticism in several areas, and were firmly in a listening mode.

"The club acknowledged that mistakes have been made, particularly in relation to football management decisions, player recruitment and sales. While relegation is viewed as likely, the club believes that the appointment of Rob Edwards and Matt Jackson, alongside additional backroom staff, will bring a period of stability.

"Nathan Shi committed to undertaking a full strategic review of the operational side of the football club and has been tasked with producing a new vision and strategy document for consideration by Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International. This is expected to be completed by the end of this season or the beginning of next."

The manifesto for change was published before Jeff Shi stepped down as chairman and the Trust said the changes made, alongside Jackson's promotion, 'may' lead to meaningful change.

However, alongside the Wolves Fan Alliance, which is made up of several fan groups, the Trust intend to keep the pressure on regarding change. A number of other fan groups are also meeting Wolves bosses this week.

The Trust was also assured by Nathan Shi and his colleagues that Fosun have no intention to sell Wolves in the immediate future and that they intend to 'begin discussions with relevant stakeholders, including the City Council, regarding the refurbishment or redevelopment of areas of Molineux, with particular focus on the Steve Bull Stand. They also committed to considering the establishment of a working group, including supporter representatives, as part of this process.'

In addition, Wolves have committed to making improvements to the training ground to maintain their Class 1 Academy status, while confirming that relegation for the men's team would not impact on any changes needed for the women's team, if they achieve promotion to the second tier.